Boy, 7, missing from South Side

Chicago police are asking for help finding a 7-year-old boy who has been reported missing from the city's Chicago Lawn neighborhood.Police said Damian Gallegos was last seen in the vicinity of the 6900-block of South Washtenaw Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.Damian is described as a Hispanic boy, 4 ft. tall and 70 lbs., with brown eyes, black hair and olive skin. He was last seen wearing a black rain jacket, red short-sleeved shirt, beige pants and gray shoes. He was carrying a back Mickey Mouse backpack with multi-colored Mickey Mouse logos.If you have any information or have seen Damian call 911 or contact Area Central Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380.