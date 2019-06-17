Boy, 8, bitten by shark in North Carolina

BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. -- An 8-year-old boy was bitten by a shark Sunday afternoon at Bald Head Island, according to Village Manager Chris McCall.

Authorities in Brunswick County said the bite call came in around 4 p.m. from South Bald Head Wynd.

The boy was said to have been bitten in the leg and taken to a hospital via Bald Head Island ferry.

The child is expected to make a full recovery.

This is the third reported shark bite off the coast of NC this month.

