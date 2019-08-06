Boy, 8, duct-taped to pole by teens near Stingray Bay Aquatic Center in Huntley, police say

HUNTLEY, Ill. (WLS) -- An 8-year-old boy was duct-taped to a pole and had his candy stolen by two teenagers near Stingray Bay Aquatic Center in Huntley Monday, police said.The boy's mother told police that her two sons, ages 6 and 8, were using outdoor fitness equipment in a park area next to Stingray Bay when they were approached by two teenagers riding bicycles. One of the teens grabbed the 8-year-old's wrist, took his candy and duct-taped his wrist to a pole, police said.The teens then left the area and the 6-year-old boy found a park employee for help, police said. The park employee cut the duct tape and contacted the boys' mother.The teens are described by police as wearing black shorts and black and green T-shirts with "Fortnite" logos and were last seen riding bikes toward Mill Street.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huntley Police Department at (847) 515-5311 or the Huntley Police anonymous tip line at (847) 515-5333.