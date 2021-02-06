Mom injured trying to save son, 8, inside vehicle carjacked from North Side parking lot

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A mother was hurt trying to save her child who was in her vehicle as it was carjacked on Chicago's North Side Saturday.The woman was standing next to her vehicle with her 8-year-old son inside in the 3300-block of W. Belmont Avenue when an unknown woman jumped in the driver's side, according to police.Police said the 36-year-old victim was attempting to gain access to her vehicle when the unknown woman drove off, injuring the victim's left shoulder and ankle.A witness, who did not want to show his face, said the two families met up after sports practice."To see a mom dragged 500-yards down the street and under the car to save her kid, you know, this has got to stop," the witness said.The boy, who was still inside the vehicle, was able to get out of the moving car and run to the intersection at Belmont Ave. and Kimball Ave. as the offender continued traveling northbound on Kimball, police said.Officials said the 8-year-old boy was not injured and the female victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in stable condition.Area Five Detectives are investigating.