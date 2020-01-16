Boy, 8, missing from South Side located, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 8-year-old Chicago boy missing from the South Side has been located, Chicago police said Thursday.

The boy was last seen riding a small blue-framed bicycle with red/orange handlebars with training wheels in the vicinity of 64th Street and Martin Luther King Drive Wednesday afternoon.

Police issued a missing persons alert. By Thursday morning, officers said the boy had been safely found.

No other details are known at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoparkway gardensmissing boy
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Chicago could see several inches of snow, ice Friday
Buffalo Grove couple says insurance company wouldn't pay claim after driver crashes into fence
Man fatally shot near St. Sabina hours after peace walk
Wrong-way driver causes head-on crash on LSD near Diversey: CPD
'I lost a good friend': Father of Lansing soldier killed during training
Visit 3 Chicago institutions for free over MLK weekend
Daily Herald building evacuated for suspicious package
Show More
New documents allege Fotis Dulos tried to run over wife
GAO: White House violated law in freezing Ukraine aid
Chief justice, senators sworn in for Trump impeachment
Video captures violent encounter between Dixmoor officer, 66-year-old woman
Jewelry store worker tied up, robbed at gunpoint on SW Side: CPD
More TOP STORIES News