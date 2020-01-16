Boy, 8, missing from South Side located, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 8-year-old Chicago boy missing from the South Side has been located, Chicago police said Thursday.
The boy was last seen riding a small blue-framed bicycle with red/orange handlebars with training wheels in the vicinity of 64th Street and Martin Luther King Drive Wednesday afternoon.
Police issued a missing persons alert. By Thursday morning, officers said the boy had been safely found.
No other details are known at this time.
