Boy, 8, missing from South Side located

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 8-year-old Chicago boy missing from the South Side has been located, Chicago police said Thursday.

last seen on the South Side Wednesday afternoon.

Anthony Chalmers has last been seen riding a small blue-framed bicycle with red/orange handlebars with training wheels in the vicinity of 64th Street and Martin Luther King Drive Wednesday afternoon and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark green pants, with blue Nike shoes.

The boy is 4 feet tall, 70 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police issued a missing persons alert and Thursday morning said the boy has been found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central SVU detectives at (312) 747-8380.
