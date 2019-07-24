Boy, 9-10 years old, found on West Side

Chicago police are trying to identify a boy found on the West Side. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a boy found in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Wednesday.

Police said the boy was found at about 8 a.m. in the area of Pulaski Avenue and Congress Parkway.

The boy is described by police as 9-10 years old, African American, five feet tall and 80 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. The boy was wearing a black and gray polo shirt, orange and blue swim trunks and white gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area North Special Victims Unit (312) 744-8266.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest garfield parkchild abandoned
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH: Robert Mueller testifies about Russia probe
Attack on girl, 15, in Chicago captured on cell phone video
Woman killed in Lansing parking lot shooting
How to get your settlement from the Equifax data breach
CPD vehicles damaged outside South Loop station
Judge rejects juvenile sentence for I-75 rock throwing suspects
Textured breast implant linked to rare cancer recalled
Show More
Palatine shooting suspect arrested in Mexico
ICE releases US citizen wrongfully detained for 3 weeks
'Heartless' bullies are harassing Shanann Watts' family
Judge rejects bail for suspect in May double-homicide of Gary woman, teenage son
1 in custody after barricade situation in Lakeview hotel
More TOP STORIES News