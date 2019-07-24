Boy, 9-10 years old, found on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a boy found in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Wednesday.Police said the boy was found at about 8 a.m. in the area of Pulaski Avenue and Congress Parkway.The boy is described by police as 9-10 years old, African American, five feet tall and 80 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. The boy was wearing a black and gray polo shirt, orange and blue swim trunks and white gym shoes.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area North Special Victims Unit (312) 744-8266.