Boy, 9, attacked by dog on South Side; 2nd child injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 9-year-old boy was critically injured after being attacked by a dog and a second child was also injured Wednesday night, Chicago police said.Police said the boy was at his aunt's house in the 9800-block of South Indiana Avenue at about 8:11 p.m. The boy was attacked by the family dog and then his aunt fired a handgun and killed the dog.The 9-year-old boy injured by the dog was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition. The second boy, who appeared to suffer from a graze wound, was also transported to Comer Children's Hospital, where doctors said they could not determine if the injury came from the gunshot or a dog bite. The child was later released after being treated.Investigators said that woman has a valid firearms owners identification card. Police are investigating the incident.