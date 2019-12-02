Boy, 9, killed by dad on Thanksgiving while hunting

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. -- A 9-year-old boy is dead after he was accidentally shot by his father while hunting in South Carolina on Thanksgiving.

Nine-year-old Colton Williams was shot on Thursday while he was out with his father and a friend hunting for rabbits in Orangeburg County, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Colton's grandfather says his organs will be donated.

No charges have been filed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south carolinachild deathhuntingchild killedu.s. & worldchild shot
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man critical after being shot during robbery in Bronzeville
SB I-94 lanes closed after semi rolls over in South Holland
Questions raised over charges against man body-slammed by Chicago officer
5K reward offered for information in deadly Aurora shooting
Girl found dead in Gary identified as missing Chicago teen
Travelers face more delays, cancellations as winter storms move NE
Chicago AccuWeather: Windy, possible snow early Monday
Show More
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
Hostage found dead, 3 officers wounded after Michigan shooting
Sugar Land plane crashes in San Antonio, 3 dead
Teen shot on SW Side accused of trying to rob woman selling dog: police
Hundreds of vehicles towed as Winter parking ban takes effect
More TOP STORIES News