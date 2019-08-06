Boy, 9, killed while riding bicycle in Gary hit-and-run

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A 9-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while riding his bicycle in Gary Sunday night, police said.

Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run at about 9:48 p.m. on Broadway Avenue south of I-80/94.

After authorities arrived on the scene, they found the boy, who was showing no signs of life and pronounced dead at the scene. he boy has been identified to the Lake County (Ind.) Coroner's Office as Markese Jones of Gary.

Witnesses told police the boy was riding his bicycle when a Buick, possibly dark in color with tinted windows and black rims, was traveling north on Broadway and struck him. The Buick then continued on Broadway to the ramp to westbound I-80/94, police said.

At about 1:30 a.m. Monday, a Buick was found on fire in the 2500-block of Clark Road, police said. It has not yet been determined if the burned Buick was involved in the hit-and-run or not.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call Gary police at 219-881-1209.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garyhit and runchild killed
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police find alligator, guns, drugs in Albany Park raid
Wine spills onto Bishop Ford after 2 semis crash
Toni Morrison, author of 'Beloved' and 'Home,' dies at age 88
Couple's purchase of stolen car at dealership leads authorities to title washing ring
Boy, 8, duct-taped to pole by teens near Huntley water park
VIDEO: Pet sitter hired via app throws couple's puppy to ground
DNA profile indicted in Baby Hope investigation
Show More
Website tracking gun offender bond information unveiled
After violent weekend, Chicago hosts National Night Out events
Digital Detox Vacation: How it benefits you and your kids
NC girl, 4, reunited with dad after being found in pimp's home
Drug overdose death rates higher in urban areas, says CDC
More TOP STORIES News