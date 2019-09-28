Boy, 9, missing from West Pullman

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 9-year-old boy was reported missing from the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Leshawn "Junior" Harrison was last seen about 5 p.m. Friday in the area of 117th Street and Stewart Avenue, Chicago police said. He is known to visit the area of Haley Park located at 11411 S. Eggleston, police said.

He is 4-foot-9, 70 pounds with brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans and a black jacket with green stripes.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8274.
