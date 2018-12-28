A north suburban Walmart was temporarily closed Friday as police investigated a bomb threat made against the store.The Walmart received an anonymous call about 10:32 a.m. saying that there was a bomb in the building, police said. Authorities from Lake Zurich and Hawthorn Woods responded to assist in evacuating the store, located at 820 S. Rand Rd.Members of the Lake County Sheriff and Great Lakes Naval Police Departments K-9 bomb detection teams swept the building and did not find any suspicious items, police said. Employees and customers were allowed back into the store about 1:08 p.m.Lake Zurich police used cellular location services to determine the origin of the anonymous call and identified the caller as a 9-year-old boy from Inverness. The boy admitted to making the threat, police said.Due to his age, no criminal charges will be filed. The Lake Zurich Police Department encourages families to discuss the seriousness of such actions and the potential consequences with their children.