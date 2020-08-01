Boy, 9, shot on Near North Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 9-year-old boy was shot Friday night on the city's Near North Side, Chicago police said.Police said the shooting happened in the 900-block of North Cambridge Avenue around 6:45 p.m.Chicago fire officials said the boy was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in serious condition, while police said the boy was in good condition when he was taken to Lurie. Police said he was shot in "the body."No one is currently in custody, according to Chicago police. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.Area Three detectives are investigating.