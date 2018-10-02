Boy among 3 killed in Englewood crash

Three people, including a young boy, were killed and three others injured in a car crash in Englewood Monday night.

Three people, including a young boy, were killed and three others injured in a car crash in Englewood Monday night.

Police said after 7 p.m., they saw a car speeding eastbound on 69th Street and tried to pursue the car, but then stopped.

The car then ran through a red light at 69th Street and Loomis Avenue and crashed into another vehicle. That impact caused the car to hit two other vehicles stopped at the intersection.

A young boy around three or four years old was pronounced dead, along with two other men, 24 and 25 years old. Authorities have not released their identities.

Three other people, a 2-year-old girl, a 26-year-old woman and a 43-year-old woman, were injured. They were transported to hospitals, where their conditions stabilized.

The driver who caused the crash ran away from the scene. Police said they found a weapon inside that car.
