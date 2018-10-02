Boy among 3 killed in Englewood crash

Three people, including a young boy, were killed and three others injured in a car crash in Englewood Monday night.Police said after 7 p.m., they saw a car speeding eastbound on 69th Street and tried to pursue the car, but then stopped.The car then ran through a red light at 69th Street and Loomis Avenue and crashed into another vehicle. That impact caused the car to hit two other vehicles stopped at the intersection.A young boy around three or four years old was pronounced dead, along with two other men, 24 and 25 years old. Authorities have not released their identities.Three other people, a 2-year-old girl, a 26-year-old woman and a 43-year-old woman, were injured. They were transported to hospitals, where their conditions stabilized.The driver who caused the crash ran away from the scene. Police said they found a weapon inside that car.