Boy badly burned among 5 hurt in West Pullman fire

CHICAGO -- A boy was severely burned and four other people, including his mother and a Chicago firefighter, were injured after a blaze broke out Friday in a West Pullman apartment on the Far South Side.The fire was reported about 12:15 p.m. at a second-floor apartment in the 12100 block of South Indiana Avenue, according to Chicago police and fire officials.A boy about 12 or 13 years old suffered severe burns and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, according to the fire departmentHis mother suffered burns to her arms and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair to serious condition, authorities said.Two other children were also taken to Comer in good condition to be treated for minor smoke inhalation, CFD spokesman Larry Merritt said. Additionally, a firefighter suffered an injury to his shoulder and was stabilized at a hospital.Police said the fire may have burned through the unit's bathroom ceiling. Further details were not immediately available.Records obtained by the ABC7 I-Team show the building failed its most recent annual inspection in July of this year for violations related to the elevator. This inspection did not cite problems related to a fire or smoke detectors.However, in September of 2018 the building was cited for "Smoke detectors - out of service (low batteries)" in the South Stairway and boiler room.In all, the building has failed 13 different inspections since January of 2018 for problems related to the elevator and other violations like cockroaches, leaky ceilings and broken apartment doors.ABC7 has reached out to the buildings department for more information on these inspections and related violations and is waiting for a response.