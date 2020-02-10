Boy, 12, critically injured in Deerfield hit-and-run; police searching for suspect

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are searching for the driver who critically injured a 12-year-old boy in a hit-and-run Friday in north suburban Deerfield.Chase Thompson was struck around 7:10 p.m. by a vehicle traveling westbound on Deerfield Road, police said. The driver didn't stop and continued driving.Thompson was found unresponsive in the road and was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with "extensive injuries," police said. He was later transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital.Police said they are searching for the driver of a dark-colored 2013-2016 Ford Escape with an SEL or titanium trim. They believe the SUV might have visible damage to the passenger side headlight assembly, fender and grill.Anyone with information is asked to call the Deerfield Police Department at (847) 945-8636.