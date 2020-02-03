Boy, 15, killed in West Englewood shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood on Sunday, police said.

Chicago police said the shooting occurred in the 5600 block of South Marshfield.

Police said three men traveling in a white SUV approached the boy and got into a physical altercation. One of the men then shot the boy several times before fleeing in the vehicle on 56th Street, police said.



The boy was transported to Comers Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody at this time, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating, and police ask anyone with information to contact the department's tip line.
