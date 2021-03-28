Society

11-year-old boy gives flowers to King Soopers employees after mass shooting

By Whitney Tesi
BRIGHTON, Colo. -- The day after the mass shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder, Colorado, Jody Witmer had to explain to her 11-year-old son, JJ, that a gunman had killed 10 people, including three employees.

JJ said he felt incredibly sad for the victims and couldn't imagine how King Soopers workers across the state were feeling having to return to work the next day.

To brighten their day, JJ asked his mother if they could distribute flowers at supermarket locations in Brighton, where they live and which is about 30 miles from Boulder, and in Commerce City. Witmer said she wasn't surprised given how often JJ spends time volunteering to help neighbors with chores such as putting out their trash.

A florist at the Brighton King Soopers offered JJ a discount to purchase dozens of flowers, which he spent about 45 minutes sharing with every employee at the store, telling him that he appreciated their hard work. They shared hugs and smiles, and some of the employees teared up.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC News correspondent Matt Gutman was live from Boulder, CO, with the new details out of the grocery store massacre -- who are the victims and who is the suspect?



Jody and JJ then went to the Commerce City store, at which they're regulars and know many of the workers.

Another shopper stopped JJ and said, "I'm embarrassed to share this, but I just cried listening to you. My wife is a manager of a King Soopers, and this touches me a lot today." JJ handed that man a flower as well.

When they got home, Witmer said JJ was happy to have helped dozens of employees that day. She shared their story on Facebook in the hopes it would inspire others to do help spread kindness during difficult times.

"People are taking action," she said, "and that's awesome."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoloradoact of kindnessmass shootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
25K 1st dose Cook County vaccine appointments open Sunday as cases rise
Teacher's racist rant on Zoom recorded by 12-year-old's parent
2 tugboats speed to stuck vessel in Suez Canal as shippers avoid it
IL reports 2,250 new COVID cases, 23 deaths
1 dead, firefighter hurt in East Garfield Park fire: officials
Oak Lawn carjacking ends in Palos Hills
Body camera video shows officers berating 5-year-old boy
Show More
Group seeks improved conditions for Cook County Jail amid COVID-19
Teen boy caught in crossfire of East Garfield Park shootout
Our Chicago: Equity across city, economic resources
2 hospitalized in Loop crash; driver in custody
Spiders take refuge on man's backyard fence amid Australia floods: VIDEO
More TOP STORIES News