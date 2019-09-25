Boy killed, 3 wounded in Heart of Chicago shooting

CHICAGO -- A boy was killed, and three others were wounded Tuesday in a shooting in Heart of Chicago on the Southwest Side, police said.They were walking about 8:26 p.m. in the 2000 block of South Hoyne Avenue when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.A 17-year-old boy was shot in the groin, and he was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about his death.An 18-year-old man was hit in the leg, and his condition was stabilized at Stroger Hospital, police said. A 25-year-old man who was shot in the arm and leg had his condition stabilized at the same hospital, police said.An 18-year-old man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition with two gunshots to the chest, police said.Area Central detectives are investigating.