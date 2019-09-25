Boy killed, 3 wounded in Heart of Chicago shooting

CHICAGO -- A boy was killed, and three others were wounded Tuesday in a shooting in Heart of Chicago on the Southwest Side, police said.

They were walking about 8:26 p.m. in the 2000 block of South Hoyne Avenue when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the groin, and he was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about his death.

An 18-year-old man was hit in the leg, and his condition was stabilized at Stroger Hospital, police said. A 25-year-old man who was shot in the arm and leg had his condition stabilized at the same hospital, police said.

An 18-year-old man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition with two gunshots to the chest, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

