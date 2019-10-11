Boy, 15, killed in West Pullman shooting: police

CHICAGO -- A boy was shot and killed Thursday in West Pullman on the Far South Side, according to police.The 15-year-old was on the sidewalk just after 9 p.m. in the 12400 block of South Michigan Avenue when someone approached him in a vehicle and opened fire, Chicago police said.The teen was struck once in the head and once to his side, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead.The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details on the death.No arrests have been reported. Area South detectives are investigating.