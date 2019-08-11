Boy, 17, missing from Rogers Park has been located

CHICAGO -- A 17-year-old boy who was reported missing Saturday from Rogers Park on the North Side has been located.

The teen was last seen about 9:15 p.m. in the 6000 block of North Talman Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Police canceled the alert about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, saying he was located.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
