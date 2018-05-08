Boy mourns beloved horse after electrocution in puddle

EMBED </>More Videos

A 13-year-old boy mourned the loss of his beloved horse Monday night after it was electrocuted while the boy and a friend were out riding in Lake View Terrace. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES --
A 13-year-old boy mourned the loss of his beloved horse Monday night after it was electrocuted while the boy and a friend were out riding in Lake View Terrace.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., a transformer fire erupted in the 10900 block of West Foothill Boulevard. Firefighters responded to the scene and worked to put out the fire. During that time, a puddle of water became energized.

As firefighters worked to put the blaze, two horses and two young riders approached the scene. Firefighters said they tried to wave off the young boys, but Manuel Medina, 13, and his friend said they did not realize anything was wrong.

When they got closer, the friend's horse was able to jump over the puddle, but Medina's horse did not make it. As soon as the horse walked into the puddle, it fell to the ground with Medina.

Medina was not hurt, but said he tried to help the 20-year-old horse.

"I never felt it. I got off and went around and tried helping the horse, but he didn't make it. He was being electrocuted, he was shaking," he said.

Just last year, the treasured horse escaped death. He was one of only four horses out of about 30 in his stable to survive the Creek Fire.

"I'm real sad. I'm not scared. I'm sad," Medina said.

About 900 people in the area remained without power and officials said repairs could not be made until they remove the horse's body.

The cause of the fire was unknown.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
electrocutionhorsesanimal newsfireu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Show More
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News