Boy, 17, on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. -- A 17-year-old boy was killed Saturday while skateboarding in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.Officials responded about 7 p.m. to the 4100 block of North Ridge Avenue for a traffic crash with injuries, Arlington Heights police said.An initial investigation found that Levi Matsuda was holding onto the side door of a 2015 Honda Pilot southbound on Ridge Avenue, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. At one point, Matsuda was separated from the vehicle and fell.He suffered severe head injuries and was taken to Northwest Community Hospital where he later died, authorities said. Matsuda lived in Buffalo Grove.Arlington Heights police are investigating the incident.