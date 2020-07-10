Boy drowns at Marquette Beach in Gary

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A boy drowned in Lake Michigan at Marquette Beach in Gary Thursday evening.The boy, thought to be about 10 years old, was swimming with his family just after 5 p.m. when he lost control in the water, Gary Police Commander Jack Hamady said.Multiple agencies, including Gary police, responded to the scene to search for the boy, including marine units and divers.Police said his body had been recovered shortly before 6:30 p.m.No further details have been released.The Lake County, Indiana, coroner's office has not yet identified the boy.