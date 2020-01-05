Boy, 17, shot in Austin on West Side, CPD says

CHICAGO -- A 17-year-old boy was shot Saturday in Austin on the West Side.At about 8:45 p.m., he was standing inside of a residence in the 1000 block of North Central Avenue, when he heard gunshots and felt a pain, Chicago police said.He was struck in the right armpit and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was stabilized, police said.Area North detectives are investigating the shooting.No other details are known at this time.