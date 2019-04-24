Boy shot inside car in South Holland

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in south suburban South Holland are investigating after a boy was shot inside a car Wednesday morning.The shooting occurred at about 1 a.m., police said. It all started when an officer saw what appeared to be a reckless driver on South Cottage Grove Avenue not far from Thornridge High School.The car hit a traffic sign and then police were able to speak to the driver, who is a juvenile. He had a graze wound to the head and was taken to Christ Hospital for treatment.Police said there were other young people in the car who were not hurt. They gave police very few details.Meanwhile, a neighbor said crime in the area is making her worried."There's always a lot of fights at the gas station and there's been several shootings at the gas station and several shootings on this next block on the corner," said neighbor Alexis Harris.The shooting scene was extensive, spanning at least two blocks. Police spent the night combing for evidence with flashlights, looking for shell casings. An officer later went-door-to-door to track down leads.The South Holland police chief said they have made no arrests at this point and so far they have no motive in this case.