police shooting

Boy shot, wounded by Sauk Village police officer after resisting arrest

SAUK VILLAGE, Ill. -- A boy was shot and wounded by a police officer after resisting arrest Friday morning in Sauk Village, according to Illinois state police.

Officers responded to a call involving the boy about 8:50 a.m. in the 22200 block of Torrence Avenue and attempted to arrest him, state police said.

He resisted and attempted to run with a handcuff attached to one of his wrist, officials said.

As officers chased after him, one officer opened fire and struck the boy, authorities said. He was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released.

The Sauk Village Police Department requested the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force to investigate the shooting.

No further details were immediately available.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the shooting to call 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
