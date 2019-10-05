Boy, 9, shot while riding in vehicle in Gresham

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 9-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Friday in Gresham on the city's South Side.

At about 11:30 a.m., the boy was in the back seat of a vehicle traveling in the 7700 block of South Paulina Street when a male wearing black clothing fire shots towards the vehicle, Chicago police said. The vehicle continued to the 800 block of South Marshfield Avenue where emergency crews were called.

The boy was shot in the elbow, and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, police said. His condition was stabilized.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, and a 17-year-old boy in the passenger seat were not injured, police said.

No arrests have been made. Area South detectives are investigating.
