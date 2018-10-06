Boy stabbed while walking in South Loop, in serious condition

A teenager was stabbed in the neck in South Loop Friday.

A 17-year-old boy was slashed in the neck by someone he was arguing with Friday evening in the South Loop neighborhood.

At 7 p.m., he was walking with an acquaintance in the 400 block of West Roosevelt when an unknown male approached him, according to Chicago police. After a verbal spat, the male stabbed his neck with a box cutter.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. He suffered a serious laceration wound to the neck.

The person who stabbed him was caught after officers saw him walking away from the scene and recognized his description, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.

The stabbing took place just west of the Chicago River, on a bridge that overlooks several Metra tracks.

