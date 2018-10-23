A female teacher sustained injuries after she and a male student were involved in an altercation during school hours.According to police, the 13-year-old student stabbed the teacher in the chest with an 8-inch butcher knife that he had in his bookbag.The Trickum Middle School teacher was taken to a local hospital and the male student was taken into custody by Gwinnett County School Police.Officials with the school sent the following statement to parents:None of the students in the class were hurt. The principal says the school will make personal calls to the families of the students who were inside the classroom during the incident.CBS46 asked about whether the school is looking to step up security with metal detectors."We will be looking at the situation. The bottom line is this is something that has never happened at this school before, this is something they're looking at, and the school system is looking at as well," said Sloan Roach the Gwinnett County Schools Director of Communications.Additional police presence will be at the school Tuesday to provide students and staff with an additional sense of security and to calm any anxiety.The student is facing aggravated assault charges, having a weapon on campus charges and discipline from the school system.