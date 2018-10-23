LILBURN, Ga. --A female teacher sustained injuries after she and a male student were involved in an altercation during school hours.
According to police, the 13-year-old student stabbed the teacher in the chest with an 8-inch butcher knife that he had in his bookbag.
The Trickum Middle School teacher was taken to a local hospital and the male student was taken into custody by Gwinnett County School Police.
Officials with the school sent the following statement to parents:
Dear Trickum Middle School Parents and Guardians,
I need to share with you a serious incident that occurred at school this afternoon. A student has been taken into custody after stabbing one of our teachers during a class. This occurred in an 8th grade language arts classroom. The student was immediately apprehended and all other students are safe. The teacher has been transported to an area hospital, but was conscious and talking to first responders.
Again, all students and teachers are safe. We anticipate dismissing as usual. I will communicate more as additional information becomes available.
Sincerely,
Ryan Queen,
Principal
None of the students in the class were hurt. The principal says the school will make personal calls to the families of the students who were inside the classroom during the incident.
CBS46 asked about whether the school is looking to step up security with metal detectors.
"We will be looking at the situation. The bottom line is this is something that has never happened at this school before, this is something they're looking at, and the school system is looking at as well," said Sloan Roach the Gwinnett County Schools Director of Communications.
Additional police presence will be at the school Tuesday to provide students and staff with an additional sense of security and to calm any anxiety.
The student is facing aggravated assault charges, having a weapon on campus charges and discipline from the school system.
