Boy, 5, seriously injured, struck by car in Glenview

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- A 5-year-old boy is hospitalized after he was struck by a vehicle in north suburban Glenview.

It happened Tuesday around 12:51 p.m. in the 700 block of Waukegan Road, according to Glenview Police.

The child was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

There is no indication the driver was impaired, officials said.

Charges, if any, will be determined at the conclusion of the investigation.
