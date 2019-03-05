Boy struck by semi, critically injured on South Side

Chopper 7 HD was over the scene where a 12-year-old boy was critically injured by a semi Tuesday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A boy was critically injured when he was struck by a semi in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. at West 51st Street and South Western Avenue.

Police said the truck was traveling westbound on 51st Street and struck the boy while making a right turn. It did not remain at the scene. Officers stopped the truck and took the driver into custody at 33rd and Western Avenue.

Police said the boy was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. He has not yet been identified.

Area Central detectives and Major Accidents are investigating the incident.
