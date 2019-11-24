5-year-old boy thrown from Mall of America balcony in April is now walking 'perfectly,' family friend says

In this Oct. 27, 2010 photo, the Mall of America is shown in Bloomington, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS -- A family friend of a 5-year-old who survived after being thrown from a third-story balcony at the Mall of America in Minnesota says the boy is back in school and walking without a limp.

Noah Hanneman posted on a GoFundMe page that the boy, named Landen, was released from the hospital in early August and is "now walking PERFECTLY with even legs."

The post says Landen returned home with a limp and uneven legs from a two-time broken femur and has had "many physical therapies" to work on his walking.

The attack happened on April 12. Landen plunged 40 feet when he was randomly grabbed by Emmanuel Aranda and tossed over the railing.

Aranda pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was sentenced to 19 years in prison.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
minnesotachild injuredmallu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
R. Kelly's girlfriend says she was 'victim of sexual, psychological abuse'
Autopsy expected after student found dead at UIC parking garage
Jefferson Park woman charged in murder-for-hire plot
5 injured, 1 critically, in Chatham fire truck crash
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital
CBP seized nearly 20K pounds of drugs last year in Midwest
18-year-old suspect in custody in fatal shooting of Alabama sheriff
Show More
Elgin post office could be renamed after fallen Marine
Former prisoner gives back to kids of incarcerated parents through Angel Tree program
Former NYC Mayor Bloomberg launches presidential bid
Chicago Election Board increase pay for election judges
Thanksgiving giveaways throughout Chicago continue Sunday
More TOP STORIES News