6-year-old Texas boy found tied up in grandma's shed for allegedly stealing food

DALLAS, Texas -- A 53-year-old grandmother and her boyfriend are now facing charges after police found her 6-year-old grandson tied up in their Dallas, Texas shed.

Officers found the child Sunday night while following up on a tip call.

The boy's grandmother told officers she locked the child in the shed as punishment.

Police say her boyfriend admitted it had been happening for at least two weeks because the child was allegedly stealing food.

The child told officers that abuse began when he was home from school due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasgrandmotherchild abusechild injuredu.s. & worldchild endangerment
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Blue Angels fly over Chicago in salute to health care workers fighting COVID-19
CFD holds graduation for 88 first responders
Gov. Pritzker staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Steak 'n Shake closing 57 locations due to pandemic
Socially-distanced mariachi birthday surprise
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, slightly warmer Tuesday
Northwestern University furloughs 250 staff, announces pay cuts due to COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Rare inflammatory disease linked to COVID-19 seen in 11 states
Dr. Fauci, COVID-19 experts face questions from Senate: WATCH LIVE
IRS sets deadline for stimulus checks by direct deposit
Couples turn to 'minimonies' to salvage wedding plans
'Hamilton' movie coming to Disney+ on July 3
More TOP STORIES News