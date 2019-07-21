Boy who fell from window in Lincoln Park expected to be released from hospital Sunday, dad says

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A child who fell out of a window of a Lincoln Park residence on Saturday is expected to recover, his family says.

The 3-year-old boy fell from a third floor window in the 1900 block of North Mohawk Street at about 7 p.m., police said.

Police say a 3-year-old boy was sitting by an open screened-in window on the third floor of a home in that area. The child leaned back against the screen, which then popped off.

The boy suffered blunt force trauma to his head but was responsive, police said Saturday. He was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in critical condition. He was expected to be released Sunday, according to his father.
