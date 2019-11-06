Boyfriend arrested after woman stabbed to death in Belmont Central: police

CHICAGO -- Charges are pending against a man after his girlfriend was stabbed to death Tuesday on the Northwest Side.

Authorities found the woman lying on a bedroom floor with stab wounds to her neck about 9:40 p.m. in the 2400 block of North Marmora Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The 29-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. A 34-year-old man at the scene was arrested.

Police sources said the man was her boyfriend, and that the incident was domestic-related. He had self-inflicted lacerations to his wrist and neck, and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Charges were pending Wednesday afternoon.

The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about her death.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobelmont centralhomicide investigationwoman killedstabbing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bicyclist killed after being hit by truck on NW Side
Little Village paleta vendor who received $380K from GoFundMe campaign in 2016 dies
Former LAPD chief to meet with mayor as CPD Supt. Johnson considers retirement
8 students hospitalized after eating 'infused' edibles at South Side high schools
6 charged in gang-related West Chicago shooting, stabbing
Prosecutors charge man with hate crime in acid attack
140-year-old Tiffany windows being auctioned after surviving fire
Show More
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
$9.3M in state funding loaned out to buy emergency vehicles
Senate passes bill making animal cruelty a federal felony
Alligator Robb releases interactive book about catching Chance the Snapper
Lawyer: 2nd suspect in quadruple murder an 'idiot,' was terrified of 'lunatic' cousin
More TOP STORIES News