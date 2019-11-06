Boyfriend arrested after woman stabbed to death in Belmont Central: police

CHICAGO -- Charges are pending against a man after his girlfriend was stabbed to death Tuesday on the Northwest Side.
Authorities found the woman lying on a bedroom floor with stab wounds to her neck about 9:40 p.m. in the 2400 block of North Marmora Avenue, according to Chicago police.
The 29-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. A 34-year-old man at the scene was arrested.
Police sources said the man was her boyfriend, and that the incident was domestic-related. He had self-inflicted lacerations to his wrist and neck, and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.
Charges were pending Wednesday afternoon.
The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about her death.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
