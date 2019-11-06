Boyfriend arrested after woman stabbed to death in Belmont Central: police

CHICAGO -- Charges are pending against a man after his girlfriend was stabbed to death Tuesday on the Northwest Side.Authorities found the woman lying on a bedroom floor with stab wounds to her neck about 9:40 p.m. in the 2400 block of North Marmora Avenue, according to Chicago police.The 29-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. A 34-year-old man at the scene was arrested.Police sources said the man was her boyfriend, and that the incident was domestic-related. He had self-inflicted lacerations to his wrist and neck, and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.Charges were pending Wednesday afternoon.The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about her death.