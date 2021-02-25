Brad Plant named Executive Director of Technology, ABC7 Chicago

Brad Plant has been named executive director of Technology, ABC 7 Chicago, it was announced today by John Idler, president and general manager, ABC 7. The appointment is effective Monday, March 8.According to Idler, "Brad Plant's breadth of knowledge in broadcast technology and operations is formidable. His keen understanding of technology strategies and deployment, along with his strong leadership skills, make him the ideal person to continue ABC 7's reputation as the leading station in Chicago for cutting-edge technology."Prior to joining ABC 7, Plant served as the director of Technology and Operations for the NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations since 2016, a division of NBCUniversal that includes 42 businesses. In that role, Plant spearheaded the development and execution of new strategic technologies and workflows across the NBC and Telemundo owned stations. He was also in charge of helping the group manage the development, building and synchronization of new technologies in state-of-the-art news facilities across the country.Plant got his start in the broadcast industry working for a systems integration company, designing and building various broadcast and media facilities across Canada. He worked at various positions at Ross Video Ltd. in Ottawa Ontario beginning in 2008, and after several promotions was named the key accounts manager for the company in New York. During that time, he managed key major broadcast networks and their owned subsidiaries. He was responsible for revenue generation, project implementation and relationship management.Plant is and has been involved with several industry organizations such as SMPTE, the Society of Broadcast Engineers, and the Technical Emmy committee under the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, with the focus of industry growth through education.He graduated from Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, Calgary, Canada, where he majored in broadcast engineering.