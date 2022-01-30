police officer shot

Man charged after Bradley police officer shot, killed seeks new lawyer

Officer Tyler Bailey critically wounded in incident, as well
Community raises $45K for Bradley officer critically injured in hotel shooting that killed partner

KANKAKEE, Ill. -- An Illinois man accused in a shooting that killed one police officer and critically wounded another is seeking a new attorney.

Darius D. Sullivan of Bourbonnais appeared in court Friday via video feed for what was supposed to be a scheduled arraignment. But during the hearing his defense attorney, Bart Beals, filed a motion to withdraw without giving an explanation, according to The (Kankakee) Daily Journal.

RELATED: Bradley police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic killed in hotel shooting; partner injured

Sullivan's next court date is March 7.

Sullivan, 25, and 26-year-old Xandria Harris are charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder. Both have pleaded not guilty. They were being held at Kankakee County jail without bond.

RELATED: Bradley police officer Tyler Bailey out of ICU 23 days after being shot, family says

Prosecutors have said the two officers were shot as they were investigating a complaint about dogs that were barking in a car parked outside a hotel in Bradley. Authorities arrested Sullivan in Indiana on New Year's Eve and Harris surrendered to police hours later in Bradley, which is outside Chicago.

The shooting left 49-year-old Bradley police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic dead and wounded her partner, Officer Tyler Bailey, who was recently released from the intensive care unit.

Harris, who did not speak during her arraignment Thursday, is due back in court on Monday.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
