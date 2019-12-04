Braidwood mayor charged with DUI, 3 injured after 3-car crash

WILMINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The mayor of a Braidwood was recently arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after he was involved in a three-car crash.Mayor Robert Jones, 58, was driving south on Route 53 on Nov. 24, just north of Coal City Road in Wilmington, when he rear-ended a vehicle stopped at a traffic light, Illinois State Police said. That sparked a chain reaction, causing the vehicle Jones hit to rear-end a third car, police said.Braidwood firefighters responded and transported the two female passengers from Jones' vehicle to a local hospital with minor injuries. Jones was not injured, police said. The driver of the second vehicle was also hospitalized with minor injuries.A 29-year-old Morris man in the third vehicle struck was not injured.After an investigation, Jones was arrested and charged with a DUI, police said.Braidwood Administrator Tony Altiery said he did not know if Jones was on any type of leave after his arrest."Everyone is accountable for what they do," Altiery said. "No one is above the law."