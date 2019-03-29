Crime & Safety

Braidwood 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' hotel investigated for drug activity, prostitution

The motel from "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" has been under police surveillance since August 2018.

BRAIDWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- The hotel featured in the movie "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" is in the spotlight again - as a hot spot for crime and drugs.

Police said they have been investigating the Sun Motel in Braidwood, Will County since August 2018.

Braidwood Police said they have received many complaints from city residents about criminal activity at the motel. 14 drug overdose calls have also been made from the hotel since 2015, police said.

Sun Motel owner Vinodchandra Patel, also known as Vinny, was arrested Thursday on charges of promoting prostitution.

Hotel resident Kanubhai Patel, known as Kenny, was also arrested on charges of battery.
