musical

Chicago actor Brandon Stalling stars in 'Hairspray' at CIBC Theatre

By and Marsha Jordan
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago actor Brandon Stalling stars in 'Hairspray'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago actor Brandon Stalling is starring in "Hairspray" at the CIBC Theatre.

Stalling is a proud South Side native, and is now performing on the same stage where he saw his first musical as a little boy and fell in love with performing.

"Hairspray," based on the John Waters movie, is the story of integration in the 1960s told against the backdrop of a TV dance show. Stalling has been cast in his role three times.

"Seaweed is a literal ball of sunshine that can step into the room and say 'Hey everybody, let's dance, let's have some good vibes and good energy,'" he said. "I say the character has a lot of similarities to me, just being out there, expressive, ready to dance. I love going to the club and twirling, just spin around and feel the music."

Stalling joined choir at just 4 years old, and became a theater kid when his family moved to Aurora. They have enjoyed his performances here on the Chicago stage.

"My grandma, my grandfather came, which was such a beautiful experience," Stalling said. "They're in the audience, filling seats and making noise, and I love it."

"When I'm on stage, I'm always searching for the next adventure. What can we do to make some change, what can we do to make everyone feel included in this space," he added. "To be able to do this during Black History Month, and to be able to tell the story to people of color who have not seen it before, and not resonated with musical theater before. When we hit the stage it's like pow, boom, let's go, we're doing it."

ABC7 asked Stalling for any advice he'd offer to a young Chicago kid, like himself, who wants to follow their theater dreams.

"Know that people have got your back," he said. "Call me, even, I've got your back. I've got you! You know you're not alone."

"Hairspray" runs at the CIBC Theatre through Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloopactortheatermusicalbroadway in chicago
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MUSICAL
'Frozen' musical nearing end of Chicago run
Reimagined Oklahoma! musical debuts in Chicago
'Bachelor' musical coming to Chicago theater
Radio City Rockettes cancel all 2021 shows amid COVID outbreak
TOP STORIES
Stevenson students walk out in protest over school masks
'They tried to kill me': Hate crime probe after Fedex driver shot at
Antioch man still missing weeks after Libertyville crash
Ohio mayor suggests ice fishing could lead to prostitution: VIDEO
Quick Tip: How to avoid online dating scams ahead of Valentine's Day
Man accused in Wisconsin parade deaths pleads not guilty
Russia could invade Ukraine within the week, US says
Show More
Stolen backhoe used to smash open ATM in Rogers Park
Man arrested after stabbing 6 sleeping family members: Police
FDA delays public meeting for COVID vaccine for children under 5
Owner of special teddy bear lost at Milwaukee airport found
Wordle habit saves Lincolnwood woman from hostage situation
More TOP STORIES News