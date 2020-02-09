2nd NYPD officer shot in the Bronx; suspect in custody

By Eyewitness News
LONGWOOD, Bronx -- Authorities say hours after an officer was shot in a marked police van, a second NYPD police officer was shot Sunday morning at the NYPD 41st Precinct building in the Bronx.

The incident happened on the 1000 block of Longwood Avenue around 8 a.m.

Police say a man walked into the 41st Prencict and started shooting.

A female lieutenant was shot in the arm and rushed to Lincoln Hospital where she is expected to survive. Another officer is also being treated for minor injuries.

Police say the suspect is in custody and are determining the connection to Saturday's police-involved shooting in the Bronx.

This is a breaking story. Earlier story below. Check back for more updates.

Police have released new surveillance video of the suspect who shot a NYPD officer in a marked police van in the Bronx Saturday, authorities say.

The officer, a six-year veteran assigned to the 41st Precinct, was shot in the neck and chin on East 163rd and Barretto St. in Longwood just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Police Commissioner Dermot Shea called the shooting an "attempted assassination."

The man police are searching for is shown in surveillance video dressed in all black with blue jeans entering a store. He is described as a 20-30-year-old man dressed in black with a black hat, and approximately 5'7".

Police say the suspect walked up, started asking directions and then opened fire at the officer. The officer in the driver's seat yelled once seeing the gun and put the van in drive, but he was struck by a bullet.

Another surveillance video shows what appears to be the police van as it was pulling away from shots fired. The video shows a man in black pointing a weapon at the van and is seen with a gun in his hand as he is walking away from the scene.

Authorities say the officer's partner then drove him in the van to Lincoln Hospital. His partner's quick actions likely saved his life, as he is expected to be released from the hospital later Sunday morning.
