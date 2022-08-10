Doctors renew calls for annual breast cancer screenings

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In light of Olivia Newton John's passing from breast cancer, doctors are urging women, to get screened for breast cancer.

The American College of Radiology says all women over 40 should get a yearly mammogram.

Doctor Sonya Bhole with Northwestern Medicine joined ABC7 to talk about screenings and when someone younger than 40 might need to be screened.

Dr. Bhole also discussed how Oliva Newton John fought breast cancer for 30 years.