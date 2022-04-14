localish

Breast cancer survivor, salon owner donates wigs to women

By Matteo Iadonisi
EMBED <>More Videos

Breast cancer survivor, salon owner donates wigs to women

ABINGTON, Pa. -- "I was doing hair at the age of 17," said Myisha Stratton. "And when I opened the salon, I had clients come to me that had cancer."

Stratton, whose passion for hair dates back to her early childhood, opened her own salon called, "D.D. Daughters Lace Wig Beautique." The hair stylist found a new purpose through her clipping career.

"I was helping them feel comfortable with their hair loss," she said. "We would shave their hair off. We would give them the same look that they had."

Stratton used wig-styling to create natural looks for women, which were particularly valuable for those undergoing chemotherapy.

"You really do feel good if you look good," she said. "And that's the whole key."

Stratton would soon come to learn that first-hand.

"At the age of, like, 20, I had spots of alopecia. And then I got diagnosed with breast cancer at 35," she said. "So, those same clients helped me feel comfortable."

One client provided Stratton with a chemotherapy care package. The box included different kinds of healthcare products to address all the bodily changes that come with such cancer treatment.

"It helped me so much," she said. "So, ever since I have been in remission, I give out boxes to women patients at Fox Chase Cancer Center."

Stratton also occasionally creates boxes for male patients. Each comes packed with the unique gift of a free wig voucher.

During her first round of donations last year, Stratton collected enough funds to provide 50 boxes to those who received similar diagnoses.

"A cure for breast cancer may be far away," said Myisha Stratton. "But in the meantime, I just want to make people feel good, look good."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpviall goodlocalish
LOCALISH
Breast cancer survivor, salon owner donates wigs to women
Historic sweet shop, famed for its Easter bunnies, is a family affair
3 generations of women run the historic '7 Mile House'
Baseball pros teach the next generation of athletes at this free camp
TOP STORIES
Berwyn man charged after couple found dead in Uptown apartment
Car stolen with girl, 3, inside in South Loop; suspect at large: CPD
City program to provide $500 a month to low-income residents
Chicago weather forecast includes high wind warning for much of area
Florida governor signs 15-week abortion ban into law
Charges refiled in MO duck boat tragedy that killed 17, some from IL
'The Kardashians' are back in new Hulu series
Show More
Subway shooting suspect Frank R. James due in court
Man beaten unconscious, robbed in Chinatown; suspect at large
CPD considering arson after Loop garage fire damages cars
Body of missing Gary woman Ariana Taylor found
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter in cash deal
More TOP STORIES News