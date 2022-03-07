making a murderer

Brendan Dassey 2022: Lawyers ask Wisconsin governor for clemency in 'Making A Murderer' case

Brendan Dassey, 32, convicted with uncle Steven Avery in rape, murder of Teresa Halbach, 25
Lawyers ask WI governor for clemency in 'Making A Murderer' case

MADISON, Wis. -- Former attorneys for the co-defendant of a man whose conviction for rape and murder as a teenager was documented in the 2015 Netflix series "Making a Murderer" are asking Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers for clemency.

Thirty-two-year-old Brendan Dassey has spent about half his life in prison for his alleged crimes. He and his uncle, Steven Avery, were convicted in the 2005 rape and murder of 25-year-old photographer Teresa Halbach.

RELATED: Wisconsin governor rejects 'Making a Murderer' pardon bid for Brendan Dassey

Advocates have been pushing for Dassey to be freed but ran out of options in the courts after the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear his appeal.

Avery's onetime attorneys, Jerome Buting and Dean Strang, said in a letter to Evers that should exercise his constitutional power of executive clemency.
