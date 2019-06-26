Brendt Christensen offered to locate body of U of I scholar Yingying Zhang: Lawyers

Lawyers for Brendt Christensen said he offered after his arrest to divulge where Yingying Zhang's remains are in exchange for a life sentence.

CHICAGO -- Lawyers for a former University of Illinois doctoral student convicted of killing a scholar from China says he offered after his arrest to divulge where her remains are in exchange for a life sentence.

The revelation came in a late Tuesday filing. Jurors convicted Brendt Christensen Monday of kidnapping Yingying Zhang in in 2017, raping and beating her to death with a bat. Her body was never found.

RELATED: Brendt Christensen found guilty on all counts in Yingying Zhang murder trial

Legal observers had expected Christensen to use the whereabouts of Zhang's remains as a bargaining chip to get federal prosecutors to abandon any push for the death penalty. There was no word he tried until now.

The filing asks the judge to bar statements at an upcoming sentencing phase suggesting Christensen refused to locate Zhang's remains.

Prosecutors declined comment.
