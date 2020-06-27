Lawsuit by slain Chinese scholar's family against U of I counselors dismissed

URBANA, Ill. -- A central Illinois judge has dismissed for a second time a lawsuit filed by the estate of a slain visiting Chinese scholar against two social workers at a University of Illinois counseling center.

Champaign County Circuit Judge Jason Bohm wrote Wednesday what happened to Yingying Zhang was unconscionable. However, counselors Thomas Miebach and Jennifer Maupin didn't cause or contribute to her death.

Zhang's family has argued Miebach and Maupin should have done more when Brendt Christensen told them months before her disappearance of his fascination with serial killers and he had purchased items to move and dispose of a body.

"To be sure, Christensen made disturbingly ugly comments to Miebach and Maupin," Bohm wrote. However, "the law cannot impose upon mental health professionals a duty to break their patient's confidence simply because what the patient reveals is revolting."

After a similar federal lawsuit was dismissed in December, it was refiled in January in state court and the university again moved to have it dismissed.

Christensen was found guilty of abducting Zhang from a bus stop in June 2017, then raping, choking and stabbing her before beating her to death with a bat and decapitating her. He is serving a life sentence.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
champaign urbanalawsuitwoman killedmental healthuniversity of illinois
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois COVID-19 cases increase by 857, with 39 new deaths
Pritzker, Lightfoot dismiss Trump letter on Chicago violence as 'stunt'
Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect across Chicago area
Chicago COVID-19 cases in young people grow noticeably
Phase 4 in Illinois: Gyms, movie theaters reopen, indoor dining resumes
Colorful Black Lives Matter street mural unveiled in Oak Park
Illinois EPA approves permit to move General Iron plant to SE Side
Show More
Chicago charter boats emphasizing safety after photos take of unmasked passengers
Some Chicagoans stuck in Yemen will be among first to return to US
Complaints against Chicago police can now be filed anonymously
Man fatally shot 2 teens who asked how tall he was: police
Chicago West Side gang investigation results in 24 charged
More TOP STORIES News