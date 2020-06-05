Breonna Taylor would have been 27 today. Here's where her case stands

By AJ Willingham, CNN
On June 5, Breonna Taylor would have been 27 years old. But she was killed two months ago when police broke down the door to her apartment in an attempted drug sting, and shot her eight times.

A lot has happened since that day, and Taylor's life and death have become folded into the larger worldwide outcry against police violence that exploded after the death of George Floyd in late May. Some worry the young black EMT, who was described as "full of life" and "a best friend to so many," is being forgotten.

