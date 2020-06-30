33 arrested after protesters block Louisville highway demanding justice for Breonna Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Police brutality protesters blocked a bridge connecting Kentucky to Indiana for three hours before police dispersed the crowd and arrested 33 people.
Protesters blocked lanes on the Clark Memorial Bridge Monday morning, bringing traffic to a standstill.
The bridge connects Louisville, Kentucky, to Jeffersonville, Indiana.
Protesters had set up banners on the roadway with images of Breonna Taylor, an Black woman shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police officers who were performing a no-knock warrant.
One sign read: "They tried to bury me. They didn't know I was a seed. Breonna Taylor. The revolution is now."
Police reached protesters and asked the crowd to disperse.
Police said 33 people were arrested and 19 vehicles were towed.
