national guard

Breonna Taylor shooting: Illinois National Guard on standby for charging decision, Pritzker says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois National Guard has been put on standby for the reaction to the anticipated charging decision in Breonna Taylor's police shooting death.

Governor JB Pritzker's Office released a statement Tuesday night, saying, "The Governor and Mayor Lightfoot met this morning and are in regular communication and the Governor has spoken with leaders across the state. As the Governor has always said, all of the state's resources are available to municipalities if needed; this includes additional Illinois State Police troopers and the National Guard. The Governor is putting the Guard in a state of readiness to ensure they are available if municipalities request their assistance."

Louisville police declare state of emergency ahead of Breonna Taylor decision

Louisville's mayor declared a state of emergency due to potential civil unrest expected in the wake of the announcement, hours after police there said they would restrict access in the city's downtown area. The mayor and police said they were trying to plan ahead of time to protect both demonstrators and the people who live and work there.

Taylor, a Black emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times March 13 by officers who entered her home using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. The warrant used was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside. The use of no-knock warrants has since been banned by Louisville's Metro Council.

Large protests over Taylor's death that at times became violent erupted in late May in the city but most demonstrations since then have been peaceful. Celebrities, athletes, activists and Taylor's family have for months pushed Cameron to criminally charge the officers involved in the raid.

Her name was a prominent part of protests in Chicago after her death and the death of George Floyd in the spring.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopillinoisnational guardprotestpolice shootingwoman killed
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NATIONAL GUARD
Chicago aldermen delay decision to declare state of emergency
Chicago City Council calls special meeting on safety, will consider National Guard
IL National Guard winds down service at COVID-19 testing sites
'Kill 'em': Texas GOP powerbroker requested that National Guard 'shoot to kill' rioters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead after Waukegan attempted home invasion
Porch collapses in Wicker Park
Women say large sums of money disappeared from online bank accounts
Brother of IL's 1st COVID-19 victim reflects on loss as national death toll hits 200K
Pritzker announces recreational marijuana dispensary application changes
20 neglected dogs found at south suburban home
Louisville prepares for Breonna Taylor announcement
Show More
Dreadhead Cowboy charged after Dan Ryan horse ride, ISP says
Suburban doctor charged with sexually assaulting former co-worker in Oak Brook
Chicago sees increase in poll worker applications despite COVID-19 concerns
Wisconsin added back on Chicago's emergency travel order
FBI looking for more possible victims in Jerry Harris investigation
More TOP STORIES News